Coroner identifies father and son killed in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a father and son who died in an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

They were Eddie Ramirez, 42, and Eddie Ramirez Jr., 12, both of North Las Vegas.

The elder died of a contact gunshot wound of the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said, while his son died of a penetrating gunshot wound of the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were initially called to the 6300 block of Giant Oak Street at 3:42 p.m on Sunday. An initial investigation showed that the father had fatally shot his juvenile son and then himself, North Las Vegas police spokesperson Alex Cuevas said.

