Coroner identifies Las Vegas teen killed in park shooting

A person who died in a park shooting Friday was a teenager from Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday.

Eric Brooks, 18, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Police responded to reports of gunfire about 10:30 p.m. Friday at a small residential park near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads. Officers found Brooks lying in the street and suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that Brooks had been sitting on a bench before the shooting and that a dark SUV was parked nearby. The SUV left after the shooting.

Brooks’ family has created a Gofundme campaign to cover funeral expenses. The campaign describes Brooks as smart and funny and also an avid football fan. He was “the baby of the family,” campaign organizer Angela Samuels said.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in connection to the homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Metro encourages anyone with information about the incident to contact the Metro’s homicide section or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

