Coroner identifies man fatally shot after dispute over drugs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2022 - 4:53 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the man killed Monday night after an argument over drugs.

Dion Southern, 48, died from a gunshot wound of the head. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner.

Police responded to the 800 block of North Rancho Drive around 11 p.m. and found a man shot in the parking lot of a nearby business. He died at the scene.

Southern was in an argument with another person over narcotics that escalated to an altercation. Southern was shot during the altercation, and the suspected shooter fled the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact police at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

