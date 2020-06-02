Coroner identifies man fatally shot in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot and killed during a fight Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Dylan Bean, 21, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after police said he and two other men got into a fight near 3950 Mountain Vista St., west of Boulder Highway. Officers were called around 7:50 p.m., but the two other men had fled before police arrived, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer previously told the Review-Journal.

The coroner ruled Bean’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the neck and the manner of death a homicide. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning, according to booking logs released by Las Vegas police.

The homicide was the 57th in Las Vegas this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

