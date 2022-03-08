Coroner identifies man fatally shot on North Las Vegas road

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man killed in a shooting on a North Las Vegas roadway.

In this Feb. 21, 2022, file photo, police are seen in an area near Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kai Terry, 21, died Feb. 21 outside Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street, after he was shot in the head, according to the coroner’s office.

Police were called at 5:25 p.m. that day after three vehicles driving on Revere Street got into an argument and someone fired a shot at Terry, who was driving one of the vehicles.

Terry crashed into a tree down the street and died, police said.

His passenger was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries.

