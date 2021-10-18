66°F
Coroner identifies man fatally shot Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 3:33 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot and killed Saturday in central Las Vegas has been identified.

Hector Hernandez, 33, died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Officers were initially called at 12:58 a.m. to the 4600 block of West Drake Circle, near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street after a report of a shooting, and they found Hernandez lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police believe Hernandez was in the area to meet another person for an ongoing dispute. The other person pulled out a gun, shot Hernandez and ran off, police said.

Anyone with information may contact Metro homicide at 702-828-3521.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

