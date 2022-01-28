54°F
Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in home’s doorway

January 28, 2022 - 11:31 am
 
A large police presence gathered on the 9000 block of Castledowns Street on Monday, Jan. 17. (Glenn Puit/Review-Journal)

A man found fatally shot in the doorway of a southwest Las Vegas home on Jan. 17 has been identified as Jimmy Richmond, 49, of Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that Richmond’s killing was a homicide, and that the death was caused by gunshot wounds to the shoulder and chest. Richmond was found at the entryway of the home in the 9000 block of Castledowns Street, near West Pebble Road and South Durango Drive, at 10:14 a.m.

Las Vegas police have not made any arrests in the case. Police have also not said what they think motivated the crime or elaborated on the circumstances of the slaying as of Friday.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

