Coroner identifies man killed in Las Vegas apartment shooting

Authorities identify a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

A man who was killed in a shooting at a south Las Vegas apartment complex has been identified.

Dionte Tarlini, 27, was found dead Sunday in the 10600 block of Dean Martin Drive, near West Cactus Avenue and Interstate 15, the Clark County coroner’s office said on Tuesday. Tarlini died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the complex just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Officers attempted to render medical aid to a man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A Metro spokesperson was not immediately available Tuesday to answer questions regarding if any arrests have been made.

Police said Sunday anyone with information was urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.