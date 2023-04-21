Coroner identifies man killed in North Las Vegas shooting

Ricardo Martinez De Dios, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot on April 13 in the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a man fatally shot in North Las Vegas last week.

Ricardo Martinez De Dios, 33, died from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot on April 13 on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue, near North Pecos Road.

As of Friday no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

No further information was available.

