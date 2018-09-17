Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Henderson police

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed by Henderson police officers in a gated community early Thursday morning.

Henderson police investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Whitney Ranch Drive, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man shot and killed by Henderson police officers in a gated community early Thursday morning.

Ryan Yamasaki, 36, was shot and killed by officers after ignoring their orders to drop a box cutter and charging at them, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers arrived at about 4:15 a.m. at a gated community on the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue in response to a woman’s call for help, the department said. After hearing a woman’s screams, they forced their way into a home and encountered Yamasaki, who was inside a closet, it said.

Yamasaki “charged” at officers after they ordered him to drop the weapon, police spokesman Lt. Kirk Moore said during a news briefing Thursday. He was declared dead at the scene.

The woman who called for help was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for unspecified but survivable injuries, police said.

The officers who fired their weapons were later identified by police as Haven Tillmon, Matthew Brown, Bridget Ward and Zachary Winningham. One of the officers was shot in the foot during the encounter, but police did not specify which one.

The officers are on routine paid leave while police investigate the shooting.

The shooting was the second by Henderson police this year. It was the department’s first fatal shooting of 2018.

Contact Jacob Lasky at 702-383-2819 or jlasky@reviewjournal.com Follow @Jtlasky on Twitter.

1500 Point Vista Avenue, henderson, nv