Coroner identifies man shot dead in southeast Las Vegas backyard
He was Joel Damian-Marin, 48. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.
A man killed in his southeast Las Vegas backyard was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.
He was Joel Damian-Marin, 48. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police were initially called at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday to the 3300 block of Denali Preserve street after a report of a shooting. Officers found Damian-Marin in his backyard, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
Investigators believe Damian-Marin heard dogs barking, and after he stepped outside, he was shot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.