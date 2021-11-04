80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot dead in southeast Las Vegas backyard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 4:00 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man killed in his southeast Las Vegas backyard was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Joel Damian-Marin, 48. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were initially called at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday to the 3300 block of Denali Preserve street after a report of a shooting. Officers found Damian-Marin in his backyard, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Damian-Marin heard dogs barking, and after he stepped outside, he was shot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
The morning Tina Tintor and Raiders star Henry Ruggs crossed paths
2
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
Video shows Ruggs speeding in car with girlfriend, who says: ‘Slow down’
3
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
Henry Ruggs released from jail after fatal Las Vegas crash
4
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs jailed on DUI charge in fatal Las Vegas crash
5
Carr says safe ride home for Ruggs was phone call away
Carr says safe ride home for Ruggs was phone call away
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST