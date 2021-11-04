Coroner identifies man shot dead in southeast Las Vegas backyard

He was Joel Damian-Marin, 48. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man killed in his southeast Las Vegas backyard was identified Thursday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was Joel Damian-Marin, 48. He died of a gunshot wound to the torso, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police were initially called at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday to the 3300 block of Denali Preserve street after a report of a shooting. Officers found Damian-Marin in his backyard, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Damian-Marin heard dogs barking, and after he stepped outside, he was shot. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.

