Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot in central valley homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 10:57 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man fatally shot in central Las Vegas.

Skyler Green, 26, died July 27 at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office ruled.

Green was one of two people shot that night on Desert Inn Road and Cambridge Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen said at the time.

The other person who was shot was listed in critical condition, police said at the time.

No further details on the shooting or possible suspects were provided by police.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

