Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in downtown Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2017 - 2:01 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the man shot and killed Wednesday on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said 23-year-old Ryan Flowers was shot once in the chest during an argument outside the Four Queens on Fremont Street. He died at University Medical Center.

Flowers knew the man who shot him, police said, and a witness involved in the argument knows the shooter’s name. A warrant for the man’s arrest was filed by Wednesday evening.

Flowers’ death marked the 201st homicide Las Vegas police have investigated this year, and the 230th investigated within Clark County.

