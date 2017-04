North Las Vegas police investigate the shooting death of a man in the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, Monday, April 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner identified the man shot and killed by his sister Monday in North Las Vegas.

Darrell Reed, 63, died early Monday after his sister, 52-year-old Christie Reed, shot him during an argument in a North Las Vegas home, police said.

Christie Reed was arrested later that day and booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

