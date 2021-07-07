Coroner identifies man shot to death in northeast Las Vegas

Brandon Dixon, 41, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 6900 block of Mendon Lane in the northeast valley on Monday, July 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A person who was fatally shot Monday afternoon in northeast Las Vegas has been identified.

Police were called at around 2:40 p.m. to the 6900 block of Mendon Lane, a residential area near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, after a report of gunshots, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Richard Meyers.

Arriving officers found Dixon, who had been shot multiple times, Meyers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meyers said at the time that there was no description available of the shooter, and investigators had not yet determined a motive for the killing.

Anyone with any information about the shooting may contact Metro homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

