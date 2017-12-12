Coroner identifies man shot to death in northwest Las Vegas Valley

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot to death in the northwest valley on Saturday.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in the 4100 block of Overbrook Drive. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot to death in the northwest valley on Saturday.

Derian Contreras, 22, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon at a home on the 4100 block of Overbrook Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. The shooting left another man in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said a suspect has not yet been identified, but the shooting appeared to be the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.