ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot to death in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 8:41 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot to death in the northwest valley on Saturday.

Derian Contreras, 22, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon at a home on the 4100 block of Overbrook Drive, near Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas police said. The shooting left another man in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said a suspect has not yet been identified, but the shooting appeared to be the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like