Homicides

Coroner identifies man shot to death in southeast valley

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2017 - 10:06 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death in the southeast valley last week.

Tyrone Johnson, 25, was shot Dec.12 inside a trailer on the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said Johnson was targeted by two men who were let inside the trailer. They went into a bedroom and shot Johnson several times before driving off in a minivan.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

