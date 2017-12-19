Coroner identifies man shot to death in southeast valley

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death in the southeast valley last week.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a trailer in the southeast valley that left one man dead late Tuesday. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tyrone Johnson, 25, was shot Dec.12 inside a trailer on the 3600 block of Twain Circle, near Twain Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said Johnson was targeted by two men who were let inside the trailer. They went into a bedroom and shot Johnson several times before driving off in a minivan.

3600 Twain Circle, Las Vegas, NV