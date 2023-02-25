48°F
Homicides

Coroner identifies man stabbed during North Las Vegas fight

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 6:07 pm
 
Yaroslan Granda Ruedas (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Yaroslan Granda Ruedas (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified a man who was fatally stabbed outside a North Las Vegas business earlier this month.

Eric Blackmon, 40, died from multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner.

Police said Blackmon was stabbed by Yaroslan Granda Ruedas, 39, during a fight in a shopping center parking lot in the 5500 block of Simmons Street on Feb. 7.

According to an arrest report, Granda Ruedas stabbed Blackmon in the back with a 12-inch knife and claimed self-defense when speaking with police after his arrest.

Granda Ruedas remains in custody without bail and is due in court on March 2, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

