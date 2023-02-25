Coroner identifies man stabbed during North Las Vegas fight

Eric Blackmon, 40, died from multiple stab wounds during a fight in a shopping center parking lot.

Yaroslan Granda Ruedas (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified a man who was fatally stabbed outside a North Las Vegas business earlier this month.

Eric Blackmon, 40, died from multiple stab wounds, according to the coroner.

Police said Blackmon was stabbed by Yaroslan Granda Ruedas, 39, during a fight in a shopping center parking lot in the 5500 block of Simmons Street on Feb. 7.

According to an arrest report, Granda Ruedas stabbed Blackmon in the back with a 12-inch knife and claimed self-defense when speaking with police after his arrest.

Granda Ruedas remains in custody without bail and is due in court on March 2, court records show.

