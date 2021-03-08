74°F
Homicides

Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Laughlin senior complex

March 8, 2021 - 11:49 am
 
A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was found dead after an altercation in Laughlin last week.

Oscar Martinez, 35, died of multiple stab wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tribal police responded to a report of an altercation on Tuesday and found a man dead inside a home at a senior housing community in Laughlin, the Nevada Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officers then found and detained 20-year-old Ethan Bright, the state public safety department said.

Bright was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

