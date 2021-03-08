Coroner identifies man stabbed to death in Laughlin senior complex

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead after an altercation in Laughlin last week.

Oscar Martinez, 35, died of multiple stab wounds, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Tribal police responded to a report of an altercation on Tuesday and found a man dead inside a home at a senior housing community in Laughlin, the Nevada Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Officers then found and detained 20-year-old Ethan Bright, the state public safety department said.

Bright was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

