Homicides

Coroner identifies men killed in Henderson, Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
One person was shot and killed Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the 5200 block of Birdstone Court in L ...
One person was shot and killed Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, on the 5200 block of Birdstone Court in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified two men killed in separate shootings this week.

Henderson resident Johnathan Willette, 46, was found Monday morning in a neighborhood near Windmill Parkway and Pecos Road. The coroner’s office has not ruled on his cause and manner of death yet.

Willette was found around 8:40 a.m. that day by a relative who called 911, according to a statement from Henderson police. Authorities initially said he was a 47-year-old man, and the victim of a homicide.

Joshua Hernandez, 20, died Tuesday night from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office ruled. Hernandez was shot just before midnight on the 5200 block of Birdstone Court, near East Owens Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard.

The Metropolitan Police Department refused to release further details on Hernandez’ death because it is being considered by the Clark County district attorney’s office as a possible self-defense shooting.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

