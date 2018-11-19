Coroner identifies North Las Vegas man shot over weekend

A North Las Vegas man shot to death in a central Las Vegas neighborhood has been identified.

The perimeter of the crime scene spans several blocks, with yellow crime tape roping off multiple areas between Cambridge and Rome streets, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. The parking lot of a Shell gas station on the corner of Cambridge and Desert Inn Road also is taped off. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nigel Demetrius James, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday. His death has been ruled a homicide.

James was found dead in a yard near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road at about 10 a.m. Saturday. He had been shot at least once, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Sgt. John Scott. An altercation between the victim and multiple people had preceded the shooting, Scott said.

James’ death is the 145th homicide investigated this year by Metro, roughly 71 percent of which were the result of shootings, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, las vegas, nv