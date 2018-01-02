Coroner identifies second victim in east Las Vegas shooting

A second person killed in an eastern Las Vegas shooting last week has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A second person killed in an eastern Las Vegas shooting last week has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Tina Jackson, 42, was one of two people shot to death at a Bonanza Road apartment complex on Wednesday. The other person killed was 50-year-old Mark A. Cooley of Las Vegas.

Two others were critically injured in the shooting.

Police arrested Clarence Wilson, 46, and his fiancee, 38-year-old Juwanna Chapman-Doucett. Wilson faces two counts each of murder and attempted murder, as well as multiple weapons-related charges. Chapman-Doucett faces a charge of sale or transfer of a gun to a prohibited person.

Both were booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.