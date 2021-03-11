Coroner identifies security guard killed in Wynn murder-suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a Tuesday night murder-suicide at the Wynn.

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide at the Wynn Employee Parking Garage on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the security guard killed Tuesday night murder-suicide shooting at the Wynn.

Yoseph Almonte, 31, of Las Vegas had responded when an employee who had missed several days of work had arrived in the employee parking garage.

The employee, identified Wednesday as Reggie Tagget, parked in a remote area of the fifth floor. As Almonte approached the car, Tagget shot him multiple times, then got out of the car and shot himself.

Almonte died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

Tagget’s death was ruled a suicide.

Tagget had not been to work for two days, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said shortly after the shooting.

“That triggered security, due to the fact that he had not been at work,” Spencer said.

In a statement Tuesday night, Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this evening. We have reached out to the families of our two employees to offer our condolences and assistance during this difficult time.”

Tagget worked as a “housekeeping utility houseperson” at the hotel, Wynn Resorts spokesperson Deanna Pettit-Irestone said Wednesday.

The shooting marked the fourth apparent murder-suicide in the Las Vegas Valley in less than a month

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8522, provides access to trained telephone counselors 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

