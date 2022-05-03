Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in trailer park, rules on death

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified the teenager who was fatally shot in a trailer.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Miguel (LVMPD)

Markies Miguel, 18, of Las Vegas, died Friday just before 2 p.m. from a shotgun wound of the abdomen, the coroner’s office ruled.

Miguel’s brother, 27-year-old Michael Miguel was arrested and charged with murder in the case. Police believe the two were in an argument inside Markies Miguel’s home, at the BlueBird Mobile Home Park, 3920 Las Vegas Blvd. North, when the older brother fired a shotgun, fatally striking the teen.

In an online fundraiser for the teen, family said he was preparing to open his own construction company.

“Even though Markies was quiet, his positive energy and light drew everyone to him where they were inevitably touched by his loving spirit,” the post read. “He had dreams, aspirations and a bright future that were abruptly taken from him.”

Michael Miguel is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in June, according to jail records.

