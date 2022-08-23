105°F
Coroner identifies teen killed in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 4:57 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office Monday identified the teen killed in North Las Vegas last week.

Walter Hidalgo Jr., 15, of North Las Vegas, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday around 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Coleman Street, according to North Las Vegas police.

Hidalgo’s official cause and manner of death were still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

A Go Fund Me page was set up to raise money for Hidalgo’s family.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

