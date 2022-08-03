89°F
Coroner identifies woman discovered on Laughlin road

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2022 - 7:36 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on a Laughlin highway.

Natalie Lei Way, 39, was pronounced dead June 30 on Needles Highway near Aha Macav Parkway, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Her cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday afternoon.

Way’s body was initially reported to the Metropolitan Police Department on June 30 at 1:41 p.m., according to dispatch records. No arrests have been made in the case.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

