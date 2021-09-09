Coroner identifies woman shot in rent dispute

The Clark County coroner’s office identified one of two women killed after a rent dispute last month.

Dawn Paynter, 57, of Las Vegas died Aug. 10 from gunshots wound of the left arm and torso, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers were called around 12:25 a.m. that day to the home on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near South Main Street and Las Vegas Boulevard South, where a woman was found shot in the front yard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Moments later, a man emerged from the home after he was shot nine times. He is expected to survive, police said. Inside, another woman was found dead.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department said Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, was renting out rooms to the three victims and got into an argument with one of the women over unpaid rent. Police said he shot the victims during the argument.

Sanchez faces two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, police said.

The second women has not been identified by the coroner’s office.

