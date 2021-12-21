45°F
Coroner IDs 2 found dead after murder-suicide in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 6:38 pm
 
The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man found dead after a murder-suicide in North Las Vegas.

Kevin Joseph, 39, died by suicide, while Melanie Jenkins, 38, died of a gunshot wound. Jenkins’ death was ruled a homicide.

North Las Vegas police were called for a welfare check last week to a home on the 1300 block of Carved Terrace Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and Revere Street, according to a statement from police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers found Joseph and Jenkins dead at the scene. Cuevas said Wednesday that detectives believe Joseph killed the woman before he died.

No other information was immediately available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

