Coroner IDs 2 Las Vegas men allegedly killed by neighbor

The Clark County Coroner (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The two roommates killed in a bloody double homicide last week in the western Las Vegas Valley have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner said Roland Shelly, 54, died of blunt and sharp force trauma of the neck and Scott Humphries, 48, died of multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck. Their deaths were ruled a homicide by the county coroner.

Just before 1:55 p.m. on Nov. 6, a resident of the 7300 block of Newcrest Circle found a body in a flower bed in front a home. Metropolitan Police Department officers found a second body in the home.

Their suspected killer, Jarrett Blakely Varnado, was fatally shot by Metro SWAT officers in his next-door home more than 12 hours after Shelly and Humphries were found dead.

Metro Capt. Kelly McMahill said shots were fired after the 35-year-old suspect aimed his weapon at police at about 2:20 a.m. Nov. 7 in an upstairs bedroom.

Police identified him as a suspect in the two deaths based on a previous ongoing issue he had with the two men, Deputy Chief Chris Jones said.

At a Nov. 9 media briefing, police said Varnado would have faced two murder charges had he survived the shooting.

The two men’s deaths were the 217th and 218th homicides in Clark County this year, and the 189th and 190th investigated by Metro.

