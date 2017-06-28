Coroner IDs 2 men killed during Las Vegas dominoes game

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the names of two men killed during a dominoes game Sunday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police officers investigate a shooting on Wendy Lane in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 25, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Two men shot to death during a dominoes game Sunday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley were identified Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Demond Billingsley, 37, and Calvin Lashawn Clark, 20, both died of gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Police initially said that both men were in their 20s.

Billingsley died of a gunshot wound to the back and Clark died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

Billingsley and Clark were playing dominoes with several other people at a residence at 4460 Wendy Lane, near East Craig and North Walnut roads. An argument ensued, and a man left the house to retrieve a gun, Las Vegas police have said.

He returned with the weapon and opened fire.

An arrest has been made outside of Las Vegas in connection with the case, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Wednesday. No other details were immediately available.

The Clark family has created a Gofundme account to raise money for funeral expenses.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.