Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified two men killed within hours of each other late last week.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide at Charlie Frias Park, near South Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Corbett Jones, 49, died Friday from a stab wound to the back at the picnic area of Charlie Frias Park, 5250 W. Tropicana Ave., according to the coroner office.

Jones, who was homeless, had been stabbed by another homeless man around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the time. Rochlon Hamilton, 50, was arrested at the time. Johansson said the men did not know each other.

Details on how Hamilton was identified as a suspect were not available, as his arrest report had not been released Tuesday morning.

Less than four hours after Jones died, homicide detectives were inside a gated apartment complex on the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street, near East Lake Mead Boulevard, after a man was shot inside his garage.

“We have stopped somebody, a person of interest, related to this that is possibly our suspect but right now we’re in the process of confirming that,” Johansson said Friday evening.

The coroner said Tuesday that Carlos Martinez, 46, of Las Vegas died at University Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.