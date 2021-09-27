Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Saturday shootings in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in separate shootings in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two people killed in separate shootings in Las Vegas over the weekend.

They were Edward Fitzgerald, 34, and Michael Carter, 62.

Both men died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner, which ruled both deaths as homicides.

Fitzgerald was killed after an apparent argument at the 5400 block of Alpine Place early Saturday morning, police said. Officers arrived at the scene to find him suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

Carter was shot and killed late Saturday, police said. In that incident, police were called to the 4700 block of Tara Avenue, near Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, according to a Sunday statement.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Carter suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Carter was involved in an quarrel in the street before the shooting, during which “multiple rounds” were fired, Metro said.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is urged to contact the police department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.