Coroner IDs 2nd woman shot in rent dispute from August

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the second woman killed after a rent dispute in August.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the second woman killed after a rent dispute in August.

She was 53-year-old Pauline Wilson of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and she died of gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police were called around 12:25 a.m. Aug. 10 to a home on the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, where a woman was found shot in the front yard. A man emerged from the home after he was shot nine times, and another woman was found dead inside, police said.

That woman was identified this month as 57-year-old Dawn Paynter of Las Vegas. She died of gunshot wounds to the left arm and torso, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The man was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

An arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department said Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, was renting out rooms to the three of them and got into an argument with one of the women over unpaid rent. Police said he shot all three during the argument.

Jail records show that Sanchez is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is expected in court Nov. 16.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.