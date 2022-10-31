Coroner IDs 4 victims in separate killings across valley

The identities included those of two men found dead on Friday.

Ishmil Swafford (Metropolitan Police Department)

The house where a woman was shot dead Oct. 27, 2022, on Spectacular Bid Street in the west Las Vegas Valley. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday released the identities of four people killed in separate attacks across Las Vegas last week.

Daughter faces charge in mother’s death

Afaf Hassanen, 61, of Las Vegas died Wednesday from multiple stab wounds at her home in the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, the coroner’s office ruled.

Hassanen’s daughter, Hend Bustami, 28, faces a murder charge in the killing. She called 911 around 2:30 that morning to say her mother was dead, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department. Bustami was arrested three hours later near Barstow, California.

Police had listed Hassanen’s age as 62.

Further details on Bustami’s arrest and a date for a future court hearing in Las Vegas were not immediately available.

Boy reports mom dead

On Thursday morning, Yetundi Maples, 46, of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the head in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, which is near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive. Maples’ 6-year-old son went next door around 1:30 a.m. to report the killing to a neighbor, who called police.

“I opened the door and he said, ‘My mom just got killed,’” Alejandra Verduzco, 29, said Thursday. “I let him in, closed the door, and he started crying and he was shaking.”

Police said they suspected Maples’ boyfriend, and a helicopter surveyed the neighborhood throughout the day Thursday, searching for the shooter.

Jail records showed Ishmil Swafford, 43, was arrested Friday in connection with the killing.

Police suspect foul play

In west Las Vegas, police were conducting a welfare check around 12:30 p.m. Friday when Alfred Thomas Jr., 72, was found dead.

Thomas was found in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue, and although the coroner’s office had not ruled on his cause and manner of death, police said they suspected foul play.

Fight over money leads to shooting

Just before midnight Friday, Victor Iniguez, 38, of North Las Vegas, died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said Iniguez went to a home on the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue, near East Washington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. and got into a fight over money when an unknown person arrived in a vehicle and shot him. No arrests had been announced as of Monday morning.

Six homicides in week

At least two other people were killed in the past week, according to authorities.

Javeyon Davis, 19, was found shot at a North Las Vegas bus stop Monday. A man who was stabbed to death behind Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet, at 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., had not been identified as of Monday morning.

