Coroner IDs 4-year-old stabbed to death in Las Vegas murder-suicide

Police said Nova Kanub’s father restrained the boy and his mother with zip ties before repeatedly stabbing them inside a home on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police officers stand at the corner of West Pebble Road and South Riley Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, after a stabbing at 8781 Norton Peak Ave. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

The Clark County coroner has identified the 4-year-old boy stabbed to death by his father Wednesday night in a murder-suicide case in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said Nova Kanub’s father restrained the boy and his mother with zip ties before repeatedly stabbing them inside a home on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road.

Kanub’s grandmother was inside the house at the time and managed to get them out of the house and drive them to Southern Hills Hospital, police said. The boy died at the hospital, while his mother was transferred to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said Kanub’s father, who has not yet been identified, was later found dead from self-inflicted stab wounds inside the home.

Kanub’s death marks the 102nd homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 121st investigated within Clark County.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.