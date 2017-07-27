ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs 4-year-old stabbed to death in Las Vegas murder-suicide

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 10:02 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the 4-year-old boy stabbed to death by his father Wednesday night in a murder-suicide case in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police said Nova Kanub’s father restrained the boy and his mother with zip ties before repeatedly stabbing them inside a home on the 8700 block of Norton Peak Avenue, near South Durango Drive and West Pebble Road.

Kanub’s grandmother was inside the house at the time and managed to get them out of the house and drive them to Southern Hills Hospital, police said. The boy died at the hospital, while his mother was transferred to University Medical Center and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said Kanub’s father, who has not yet been identified, was later found dead from self-inflicted stab wounds inside the home.

Kanub’s death marks the 102nd homicide Metro has investigated this year, and the 121st investigated within Clark County.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

