Coroner IDs 40-year-old man stabbed to death in east Las Vegas field

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was fatally stabbed Friday in an east Las Vegas field.

He was 40-year-old Benjamin Orleans, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a stab wound of the chest.

About 5 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 2700 block of East Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, after receiving a report of the stabbing in an open field, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Police arrived and attempted “life-saving measures,” Metro said, but Orleans died at the scene.

Investigators believe the 40-year-old was in an argument with another man, who then stabbed him. The suspected killer fled the scene, police said.

It was unclear Monday if police have identified a suspect in Orleans’ death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

