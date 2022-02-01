Coroner IDs Arizona man shot to death at Laughlin storage facility

A person shot to death Friday night at a Laughlin storage facility has been identified as a 70-year-old man.

Manuell Rogers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

John Clark, of Flagstaff, Arizona, died of a shotgun wound of the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police were initially called Friday night to a storage facility near the 2400 block of Needles Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Arriving officers found Clark and two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two juveniles were airlifted to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

“Arriving officers observed a male matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Manuell Rogers, and took him into custody without incident,” police wrote.

Police said Rogers left his home and went to the storage facility and shot the man in the parking lot “for no apparent reason.” Rogers’ family went to check on him at the facility and he allegedly began shooting at them.

Rogers, 35, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

