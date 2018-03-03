Coroner IDs baby boy who died last week in Las Vegas

The malnourished 4-month-old baby who died last weekend has been identified.

Hannibal Oceja was days shy of turning 5 months old when he died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Feb. 25, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, but police said the initial investigation showed Hannibal was “severely malnourished.”

His parents, 29-year-old Anthony Oceja and 24-year-old Loreana Martinez, were arrested Wednesday on murder and abuse or neglect charges in connection with their son’s death.

Shortly after 9:35 p.m. on Feb. 25, Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the hospital and the family’s apartment on the 5700 block of East Hacienda Avenue. Two other children living in the apartment were taken into protective custody, police said.

Before Hannibal’s death, the Clark County Department of Family Services had never investigated the family for abuse or neglect, records show.

His parents, who are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, are due in court Monday morning for their felony arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s abuse and neglect section at 702-828-3364.

