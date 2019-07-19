Coroner IDs body found near Seven Magic Mountains south of Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the burned body found on the Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation.

Natelie Carbajal (GoFundMe)

Natelie Carbajal (GoFundMe)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the burned body found on the Fourth of July near the Seven Magic Mountains art installation.

Natelie Carbajal, 29, of Las Vegas was identified as the homicide victim, and the coroner’s office determined that she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Las Vegas police said they were called to the desert 1 mile east of Seven Magic Mountains around 11:15 a.m. on July 4 after the charred remains were discovered.

The Metropolitan Police Department homicide section continues to investigate.

An online fundraiser has been established to raise money for Carbajal’s funeral and said she leaves behind a 2-month-old daughter. The GoFundMe page also is raising money to pay for a funeral for the infant’s 48-year-old grandmother, who died July 13 of cancer.

The page has raised more than $9,000 of its $30,000 goal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.