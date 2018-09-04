Coroner IDs couple in Henderson apparent murder-suicide

A man and woman killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Henderson on Sunday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Onexis Delair, 39, died of a gunshot wound to the head and chest as the result of a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Her husband, Dustin Delair, 41, died from a gunshot wound to his head as a result of suicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Henderson police and fire units responded to the 2500 block of Vegas Vic Street around 11:20 a.m. Sunday in response to reports that a man had shot his wife and was threatening to shoot himself.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers found both the bodies of the couple with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Henderson police are investigating the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

The woman’s death would mark the seventh homicide this year in Henderson.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

