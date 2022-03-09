70°F
Coroner ID’s Henderson woman police say was fatally shot by boyfriend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Clark County Coroner's Office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, archive)
Marvin Simmons. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )
The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified a woman who police say was fatally shot by her boyfriend.

Ketora Feazell, 28, of Henderson died Monday at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner’s office ruled.

Police said Feazell was attempting to drive off following an argument with her boyfriend around 10 p.m. Monday on the 10000 block of Jamestown Square Avenue when her boyfriend shot her, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Marvin Simmons, 31, was booked on one count each of murder and attempting to shoot into an occupied vehicle, Clark County Detention Center logs show.

He is being held without bail and expected to appear in court again Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

