Coroner IDs homeless man killed in Las Vegas

A homeless man who was shot dead early Friday morning as he slept in the central valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

James Lewis, 64, was under his blankets near 14th Street and U.S. Highway 95 when a man shot at him twice, police said.

A person who knew Lewis went to check on him and give him food about 10 a.m. Friday. The person found Lewis injured and called 911.

Police said surveillance footage showed a man getting out of an SUV at about 4:15 a.m. and firing shots before driving away. Police last saw the SUV near 15th Street and Marlin Avenue. The shooter was described by police as a light-skinned, thin man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing black high-top athletic shoes, a jacket and shorts.

No arrests have been made.

Lewis was the third homeless person killed last week. Police are examining whether his death is connected to another shooting last Monday.

“Everybody is alarmed, from the sheriff all the way down,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said during a news conference last week.

Those who may have information can call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

