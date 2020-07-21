Coroner IDs homeless man shot in ‘thrill killing’ in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man fatally shot last week in what Las Vegas police described as a “thrill killing.”

Noah Green (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was 48-year-old Brent Lloyd, the coroner’s office said Tuesday. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday that police suspect Lloyd was killed on July 13 by 21-year-old Noah Green, who is also suspected of randomly shooting a man in the chest as he walked his dog days later.

Police found videos of the shootings on Green’s cellphone, filmed from the shooter’s perspective. One showed Lloyd being shot in the head as he slept, Spencer said during a news conference Monday.

“I will tell you: I’ve been a police officer for 22 years,” Spencer told reporters. “I lead the homicide section. The videos are absolutely disturbing.”

The coroner’s office ruled Lloyd’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound of the head. A jogger found his body July 13 on the sidewalk near the Pinar Del Rio apartments, near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, the coroner’s office said.

Police found no witnesses, just a distant surveillance camera that caught video of the unprovoked attack that Spencer on Monday called a “thrill killing.”

Second shooting

According to Green’s arrest report, police found surveillance footage of the shooting that also showed the shooter running away toward the Villas at Painted Desert apartments, 2851 S. Decatur Blvd. Footage also showed the man as he “appeared to be manipulating a cell phone.”

About 11:10 p.m. July 15, a man called 911 from his home near the same intersection where Lloyd was shot. The man, identified in Green’s arrest report as Wilbur Salibad, told police he had been shot while walking his dog at Potosi Park, less than a half-mile from his home, the report said.

Salibad said the man “did not say anything to Salibad or take anything from him,” the report said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center and intubated, the report said. He was still hospitalized Tuesday afternoon, according to Spencer.

Police who were investigating Salibad’s shooting found surveillance footage of a man running through the area toward the Villas at Painted Desert apartments, just two minutes before Salibad called police from his home.

The day after Salibad was shot, homicide detectives went to the apartments and spoke with a maintenance worker, who said he recognized the man in the surveillance footage as a resident. The maintenance worker said he’s seen the man in the parking lot with a gun and a gun holster, the report said.

Detectives determined that Noah Green lived at the same apartment as the resident described by the maintenance worker.

About 3 p.m. July 16, homicide detectives were told about Salibad’s shooting, the report said.

“Due to the close proximity, the similar suspect description and the video surveillance showing the suspects likely fled into the Villas at Painted Desert, it was believed the two events were related,” the report said.

The night of July 16, detectives watched Green as he walked through the apartment complex, “looking over his shoulder, checking car windows, and (appearing) to talk to himself,” the report said. Police watched as he stared over a wall in the complex’s parking lot toward a nearby gas station for about 30 minutes.

Arrest made

Two days later, “surveillance resumed on Green,” and detectives at about 11:20 p.m. saw him jaywalking across Decatur. When police approached Green, he briefly ran from officers, the report said.

Police found a gun in his pocket, and he was initially arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, the report said.

Green claimed the gun belonged to his girlfriend, although police could not find the woman Green named, the report said. On July 19, police were able to search Green’s phone, which is when they found the two first-person videos depicting the shootings.

He was interviewed again on July 19, but Green “maintained his innocence and stated he was at home when both shootings occurred,” the report said.

In addition to the jaywalking and concealed weapons charges, Green faces charges of murder and attempted murder in a separate case, court records show.

Court records show that Green’s only other arrest history in Clark County was in May 2018, when he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge.

Green remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail, jail records show. He is due to appear in court in the murder case on Wednesday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.