Coroner IDs homeless man shot in what police say was ‘thrill killing’

Noah Green (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a homeless man fatally shot last week in what Las Vegas police described as a “thrill killing.”

He was 48-year-old Brent Lloyd, the coroner’s office said on Tuesday. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday that police suspect Lloyd was killed on July 13 by 21-year-old Noah Green, who is also suspected of randomly shooting a man in the chest as he walked his dog days later.

Police found videos of the shootings on Green’s cellphone, filmed from the shooter’s perspective. One showed Lloyd being shot in the head as he slept, Spencer said during a press conference Monday.

“I will tell you: I’ve been a police officer for 22 years. I lead the homicide section,” Spencer told reporters. “The videos are absolutely disturbing.”

The coroner’s office ruled Loyd’s death a homicide caused by a gunshot wound of the head. A jogger found his body July 13 on the sidewalk near the Pinar Del Rio apartments, near Decatur Boulevard and Penwood Avenue, the coroner’s office said.

Police found no witnesses, just a distant surveillance camera that caught video of the unprovoked attack that Spencer on Monday called a “thrill killing.”

Detectives launched an “exhaustive investigation” based on the grainy video, and on Wednesday they had identified a suspect, Spencer said.

Later that night, a man was shot in the chest while walking his dog a quarter-mile away from Green’s apartment complex, Spencer said. The man’s injuries were serious enough for homicide detectives, who suspected the shooting was connected to Lloyd’s death, to be called to the scene.

Police who saw Green jaywalking across Decatur on Saturday arrested him after he briefly ran from officers, Spencer said. Police found a 9mm handgun wrapped in a paper bag inside Green’s pocket.

Green faces charges of murder and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

