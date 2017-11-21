ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Coroner IDs homicide victim found on downtown Las Vegas street

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2017 - 4:11 am
 

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died last week after he was found laying in the street in downtown Las Vegas.

Police said on Nov. 15 a passerby found 32-year-old Eric Thomas suffering gunshot wounds near B Street and Van Buren Avenue. Thomas was taken to the hospital, but later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and have not yet identified any suspects.

