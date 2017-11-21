Coroner IDs homicide victim found on downtown Las Vegas street

Police said on Nov. 15 a passerby found 32-year-old Eric Thomas suffering gunshot wounds near B Street and Van Buren Avenue.

Police said on Nov. 15 a passerby found 32-year-old Eric Thomas suffering gunshot wounds near B Street and Van Buren Avenue. Thomas was taken to the hospital, but later died. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police are still searching for the shooter, and have not yet identified any suspects.

