Coroner IDs homicide victim found on downtown Las Vegas street

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died last week after he was found laying in the street in downtown Las Vegas.
Police said on Nov. 15 a passerby found 32-year-old Eric Thomas suffering gunshot wounds near B Street and Van Buren Avenue. Thomas was taken to the hospital, but later died. His death was ruled a homicide.
Police are still searching for the shooter, and have not yet identified any suspects.
