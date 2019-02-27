Coroner IDs Las Vegas 2-year-old believed stabbed to death by mom

Police investigate the death of a 2-year-old child in the 8600 block of Manalang Road in southeast Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (Lukas Eggens/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The 2-year-old boy who police suspect was killed by his mother in a botched murder-suicide has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Martin Moises Velazquez died of multiple injuries, according to the county coroner. His death was ruled a homicide.

His mother, 21-year-old Cristina Guadalupe Moya, was booked in absentia on a first-degree murder charge in the Clark County Detention Center on Monday evening.

Prosecutors had not yet charged Moya as of Wednesday morning and she was denied bail, court records show.

The Metropolitan Police Department accused Moya of injuring and cutting her son and then turning a knife on herself in a south-central Las Vegas home.

A cousin of Moya’s requested a police check about 8 a.m. Monday because Moya hadn’t left a bedroom at the home in the 8600 block of Manalang Road since Sunday night, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at a Monday briefing. The boy’s grandfather was called to the home, near East Pebble Road and Pollock Drive, and he kicked in the door, Spencer later told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Inside, the boy was found dead and the woman was suffering from apparently self-inflicted stab wounds, Spencer said.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, he said.

The woman’s cousin told investigators that she had been “very depressed” and had “not been herself” since giving birth to the boy, Spencer said.

“It was just in the last couple of days apparently that condition appeared to have worsened,” he said.

Police were investigating the length of time between the stabbings and their discovery Monday morning.

The boy was the woman’s only child, and it didn’t appear she had a criminal history, Spencer said.

The boy’s death marks the ninth homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Review-Journal records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

