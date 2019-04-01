Coroner IDs Las Vegas man found dead in car after barricade

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The person found dead at the scene of a barricade situation at a northeast valley apartment complex last week has been identified as a 25-year-old man.

Las Vegas resident Luis Valle was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the Clark County coroner’s office said, following what Las Vegas police described as a “self-defense incident” at 7055 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Los Feliz Street. Valle’s death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday to the apartment complex after reports of gunshots, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said that night. A woman was taken to the hospital while Valle was barricaded inside a car.

Police do not believe the woman was shot and that she was taken to the hospital “for medical reasons,” Matchko said.

Officers surrounded the car with Valle inside, and SWAT team members were called to the scene, he said.

His death marked the 35th homicide investigated within Clark County this year and the 25th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.