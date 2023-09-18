Coroner IDs Las Vegas man, North Las Vegas teen who were fatally shot

One victim was killed outside an apartment near Rancho High School. The other one was shot near Interstate 15 and Owens Avenue.

Crime scene investigators for the Metropolitan Police Department investigate a homicide Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified two Las Vegas people who were fatally shot.

Jyion Alston, 17, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Alston was found dead around 2:10 p.m. Saturday in the 20 block of Webb Avenue, near Interstate 15 and West Owens Avenue, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department. Police did not provide information on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information on the killing may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

On Friday, Clayton Browne, 53, was shot just after midnight in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Police said at the time that Browne stepped out of his apartment near Rancho High School and was shot. Witnesses reported seeing a man in dark clothing leaving the scene, but police had not publicized an arrest as of Monday.

