Coroner IDs Las Vegas man shot in face after argument with woman

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in an east valley neighborhood near Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue on Monday, March 26, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot to death in the east valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police were called to the 100 block of Sacramento Drive about 5:15 a.m. when neighbors reported hearing gunshots after an argument between a man and a woman.

Police say the woman, whom they later identified as 20-year-old Alisha Rucker, shot the man in the face. Las Vegas resident Darin King, 27, died at the scene.

Rucker, who investigators say was an acquaintance of King’s, fled before officers arrived, police said. Nevada Highway Patrol dispatchers received a call about 7:40 a.m. of a reckless vehicle that matched the description of her car.

About 25 minutes later, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers cornered the vehicle in a gas station parking lot at West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue. Troopers were ready to treat the incident as a barricade situation until Rucker shot herself at 8:12 a.m., the patrol said.

Rucker was hospitalized Wednesday at University Medical Center in critical condition.

