Coroner IDs Las Vegas man suspected of killing wife, self

Las Vegas police are investigating the discovery of two bodies found early Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4650 North Rainbow Blvd. Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies found early Wednesday morning at 4650 North Rainbow Blvd. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The man involved in an apparent murder-suicide at a northwest Las Vegas apartment complex Wednesday morning has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Jason Charles Robertson of Las Vegas. Police said the man called 911 to report a suicide about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Tivoli Apartments, 4650 N. Rainbow Blvd.

When police arrived, they found Robertson and a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

A neighbor told police that she heard two gunshots — one apparently before the 911 call and another after. That suggests the man shot the woman, called 911 and then killed himself, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said Wednesday.

Police believe the two were married. The woman has not yet been identified.

Robertson’s cause and manner of death have not been determined by the coroner.

